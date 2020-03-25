Home NewsDiaspora Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn Shares Flowers of Hope with Neighborhood
Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn Shares Flowers of Hope with Neighborhood

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn Shares Flowers of Hope with Neighborhood

He didn’t want the flowers to go to waste– so Fr. Eugene Pappas thought of a great way to use them while sharing hope with his neighborhood.

This past Sunday at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn– and churches throughout the world– would have been the Feast of Stavroproskineos, or the veneration of the Holy Cross.

The custom during this service includes a procession of the cross that is adorned with flowers. The flowers are blessed and shared with faithful at the end of the services. They represent hope of the upcoming resurrection.

Since hundreds of flowers had already been ordered, and services didn’t happen, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Fr. Eugene didn’t want them to go to waste.

He arranged the flowers at the steps of the church and encouraged all passers by to take one “for hope.”

Never one to forget his favorite holiday, Fr. Eugene also had the opportunity to wave his Greek flag in celebration of Greek Independence Day.

