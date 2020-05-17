Thousands Return To Churches As Coronavirus Lockdown Eases in Greece

As Greece begins easing its lockdown, thousands of faithful filled Greek Orthodox Churches throughout the nation on this first Sunday since a forced closure in March to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Chants of liturgies were broadcast through loudspeakers as faithful congregated both inside temples, as well as in courtyards.

Throughout the country, churches took measures to keep faithful safe, including regular disinfecting of icons, as one by one, faithful venerated and kissed them.

Masks were passed out to faithful and sanitizer was available throughout the churches. Limited to fifty people inside with appropriate distance amongst chairs, services throughout the country were performed in an orderly fashion.

News reports showed Greeks elated and overjoyed to be back in churches.

Lines for Holy Communion stretched out the door as Orthodox Christians flocked to receive the sacrament. In one news report, a visibly emotional woman proclaimed “Holy Communion is life.”

Antidoro, or the small piece of sanctified bread that is given to faithful at the end of services, was passed out wrapped in plastic bags.

