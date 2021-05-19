This Kid From Baltimore is Running a 12K Around Rome for Charity

Niko Roros, a 24-year-old soccer player and youth coach from Baltimore, Maryland, plans to run a 12K around the Italian city of Rome on Saturday, June 12 to raise money that will benefit children’s charities in Greece.

Roros has been living in Rome for the past year studying at the Soccer Management Institute to receive his master’s in sports management and soccer coaching. He has also been playing as a goalkeeper for the soccer club Rome City SC.

Roros has joined an initiative called Team Greek America, a virtual team of athletes organized by the New York-based Greek America Foundation. The funds raised from the goalkeeper’s race around Rome — which he personally created — will benefit the foundation’s #ChildrenOfGreece campaign supporting six charities in Greece.

Roros’s planned route for his 12K around the Italian capital includes stops at the most iconic historic sites such as the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Altar della Patria, Pantheon and Fontana di Trevi, among others.

Niko posing in front of the Colloseum.

Niko has been playing as a goalkeeper for the soccer club Rome City SC.

Niko pauses for a selfie in front of the Fontana di Trevi.

Roros’ has set his fundraising goal at $10,000 and says he hopes to inspire others to become involved in the initiative.

“I was inspired to join the movement after seeing all the great work of the Greek America Foundation and how Team Greek America expresses our heritage to the world,” he says. “For me it is important to take the inspiration that I received from others in my life and give it back in any way I can.”

As of April 2021, the Greek America Foundation’s #ChildrenOfGreece campaign has disbursed $40,000 to its beneficiary charities. The organization posts regular updates on its website.

Roros says the foundation’s campaign resonates with him personally due to his belief in child welfare and access to basic resources such as food, shelter and education.

“Children are innocent in this world and only as good as the situation they are put in. The faults of the world are not theirs to burden right now,” Roros says. “The future will never change unless we help the kids of today become the leaders of tomorrow.”

“This fundraiser is the start of many projects that I hope to be a part of with the Greek America Foundation,” he says. “With this I want to show the Greek community — and the world — how you can help make a difference. “

For updates on his fundraiser, follow Niko’s personal social media including Facebook and Instagram (@rorothegreek.) and follow the Greek America Foundation on Facebook, Instagram (@greekamericafoundation) and Twitter @GreekAmerica.