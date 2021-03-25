This Isn’t Photoshop: A Real Evzone is Atop One of SF’s Most Iconic Buildings

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” as the common social media caption goes… Except this time, these photos are anything but photoshopped.

They are 100% the real deal and if you look closely, you can clearly see a proud Evzone standing on guard with the Greek flag on top of the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco, California.

And it’s not just any Evzone — it’s Taso Zografos, who serves as president of the United Hellenic American Societies (UHAS) of California.

Zografos perched himself on top of the iconic building in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood in honor of this year’s 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. He shared additional photos with The Pappas Post of himself standing guard below the blue and white flag.

This is one of various local events that UHAS has helped organize to honor the 200th anniversary of Greek independence.

The city of San Jose, which represents itself as the capital of Silicon Valley, agreed to illuminate its city hall blue and white for six nights from Tuesday, March 23 to Sunday, March 28.

The Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel will also shine blue and white with a 90-foot tall animated Greek flag on Thursday, March 25, as a tribute to the Greek community in California and worldwide. The ferris wheel lights can be seen from dusk until 11:35pm PST through Pacific Park’s official livestream of the pier.

These gestures of celebration were made possible by the combined efforts of UHAS; the San Jose chapters of the Order of AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope; the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California and the Greek Consulates of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

