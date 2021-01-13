Home News This is Not Sparta… It’s the U.S. Congress
News

by Gregory Pappas
Republican Congresswoman and conspiracy-theory adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene channeled the memory of the Ancient Spartans on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, dawning a mask during a speech with the well-known Greek expression of defiance, Molon Labe.

The expression Molon Labe (Ancient Greek: μολὼν λαβέ), translates loosely to “come and take [them]” and is a classical expression of defiance.

It is among the phrases reported by Plutarch, attributed to King Leonidas in reply to the demand by the Persian King Xerxes I that the Spartans surrender their weapons.

In the United States, far-right militia groups and white supremacists have adopted the expression, which they have printed on masks, vests, t-shirts and other paraphernalia. Gun rights advocates also use the expression when defending their rights to own guns.

In a speech on the House floor, Taylor Greene, a freshman Republican Congresswoman and supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, wore a mask emblazoned with the Greek expression.

She also wore the mask when she entered the U.S. Capitol, while protesting having to walk through a metal detector and screaming at reporters, calling them liars.

