This Disease Must be Cut Out of Our Society

My father’s family was wiped out by the Nazis during the occupation of Crete. Several of his classmates in the 1st Elementary School of Hania were rounded up and sent to death camps.

He remembered one particular day, when the entire village of Kontomari, next to his own village of Aga Marina, witnessed one of the worst massacres in all of World War II when the Nazi Germans rounded up every male villager and shot them by firing squad.

The entire episode was captured on camera by a German photographer, in case you’re interested in seeing the horror of this massacre in June of 1941.

My father survived that experience, but many in his family didn’t.

He came to America as a refugee after World War II to escape such evil. And this evil, is now on our streets and desecrated the U.S. Capitol, openly, thanks to a man named Donald Trump.

I can only thank God that my father isn’t alive to watch these monsters come out of the cracks and bowels of our country, instigated and encouraged by the President of this country, himself.

The events of Wednesday shook me. The images I’m still seeing of these seditious criminals still bother me every time I see them on my newsfeed.

But this particular image shook me more than any other.

This wretched man walked into the United States Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie. On the back, his sweatshirt said “staff.”

I’m not stupid or naive. I don’t blame Donald Trump for racism and anti-Semitism in America. I know it’s been around as long as the first black man arrived on these shores on a slave ship and as quickly as the first Jews came here in search of freedom.

I do blame Donald Trump for this. I do, however, blame him for making it “normal” and “acceptable” and for certain people to believe that someone espousing these beliefs can be classified as “fine people” or “loved people.”

I blame him for making this kind of behavior “normal” or “acceptable.”

These people should be despised and ridiculed and put back into their caves and holes where they belong— forever.

This man was amongst the many seditious treasonous criminals who stormed the U.S. Capitol. If anyone has any information about his identity or whereabouts, please send to the FBI. He belongs in jail.

