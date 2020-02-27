Home NewsGreece Third Case of Coronavirus in Greece, Carnival Cancelled
by Gregory Pappas
Two new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Greece, bringing the confirmed number of cases to three.

Officials also announced the canceling of all carnival celebrations in the country.

The Ministry of Health said that one of the cases involved a relative of the woman in Thessaloniki who was the first confirmed case in Greece.

The third reported case is a female in Athens, who also visited northern Italy, where cases have soared.

The hashtag #καρναβάλι was trending on Twitter as Greeks throughout the world debate the reaction to the disease.

