Third Case of Coronavirus in Greece, Carnival Cancelled

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Greece, bringing the confirmed number of cases to three.

Officials also announced the canceling of all carnival celebrations in the country.

The Ministry of Health said that one of the cases involved a relative of the woman in Thessaloniki who was the first confirmed case in Greece.

The third reported case is a female in Athens, who also visited northern Italy, where cases have soared.

The hashtag #καρναβάλι was trending on Twitter as Greeks throughout the world debate the reaction to the disease.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.