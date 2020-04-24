New York City Community Mourns Their Chanter of More Than Four Decades

May 5th would have been the 55th anniversary of Theophilos Papaelias’ arrival in the United States as a young, starry-eyed immigrant in search of his own American dream

He arrived with the clothes on his back and a deep love for his Greek heritage and his Orthodox Christian faith that he learned in a tiny village on the island of Kos.

Instead, family and loved ones will be singing hymns in his memory.

One of the largest Greek Orthodox communities in the United States is mourning the loss of their beloved chanter whose angelic voice was a staple in liturgies, weddings, baptisms, funerals and other services for more than 40 years.

His favorite service, according to his family, was the Resurrection of Jesus Christ when the entire congregation hears “Come Receive the Light,” or “Defte Lavete Fos,” in Greek.

Papaelias Chants “Defte Lavete Fos” with Archbishop Demetrios in 2011

A little more than a month after celebrating his 80th birthday with his entire family, Theophilos Papaelias succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 18, the day before Greek Orthodox Christians were preparing to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus.

According to his children, who spoke to The Pappas Post about their father, he was a happy, healthy and active octogenarian and never had any major health issues.

On March 24 he experienced a low heart rate. Within a few days he was admitted to Flushing Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator.

After a three-week battle, he passed away on Holy Saturday, the day he should have been chanting “Christos Anesti” in his beloved parish that he served for decades.

“The most painful part of this whole thing, after losing your father, is the fact that we couldn’t be there with him,” said his daughter Bessie. “We communicated with him through the doctors and nurses who were taking care of him.”

Papaelias transformed his deep love and passion for his Greek heritage and faith into Byzantine chant and served St. Nicholas Church in Flushing for decades, as well as serving as the weekday chanter at St. Demetrios Church in Jamaica, NY.

Because of the regulations imposed by the state and Church, Papaelias’ funeral will take in the presence of only four members of his immediate family

Theophilos Papaelias is survived by his wife, Giannoula, three children Kiki, Bessie and Elias and six grandchildren.

