The US Army’s Europe and Africa Tribute to Greece Has Gone Viral

A Greek folk song, performed by a musical group comprised of members of the United States Army stationed in Europe, has gone viral.

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus wanted to pay tribute to the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution and recorded their rendition of a song familiar to young and old.

Dance of Zalongo, a song that tells the story of the women of Souli who, according to folklore, jumped t their deaths off the top of a craggy cliff with their children in their arms, rather than be taken as slaves by the invading Ottoman forces.

The full story of the event is here.

“Happy Independence Day, Greece! We are thrilled to highlight the strong diplomatic relationship between Greece and the United States,” the group posted on their social media channels.

To commemorate this occasion, members of our Soldiers’ Chorus perform the Greek folk song “Dance of Zalongo.”

The videos on YouTube and Facebook have been widely shared and already viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.

