The Quarantine Kalamatiano from Thessaloniki

by Gregory Pappas
In their living rooms and on their rooftops, members of a dance group in Thessaloniki didn’t let the quarantine stop them from doing what they love the most– dancing.

Creative Greeks took to social media and used their creativity and skills to create dozens of inventive videos during their two months in lockdown.

In Crete, traditional musicians created a beautiful ballad that was viewed and shared millions of times talking about the loss of springtime in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, some of Greece’s top singers got together virtually to create an ode to their Italian neighbors called Fratelli Amici Italiani that included vocalists like George Dalaras and Glykeria.

The dance group “Ipiros” created a crafty Kalamatiano– with high kicks and serenading couples– and carefully edited footage that merged into one video, which has been viewed by thousands.

