The Quarantine Kalamatiano from Thessaloniki

In their living rooms and on their rooftops, members of a dance group in Thessaloniki didn’t let the quarantine stop them from doing what they love the most– dancing.

Creative Greeks took to social media and used their creativity and skills to create dozens of inventive videos during their two months in lockdown.

In Crete, traditional musicians created a beautiful ballad that was viewed and shared millions of times talking about the loss of springtime in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, some of Greece’s top singers got together virtually to create an ode to their Italian neighbors called Fratelli Amici Italiani that included vocalists like George Dalaras and Glykeria.

The dance group “Ipiros” created a crafty Kalamatiano– with high kicks and serenading couples– and carefully edited footage that merged into one video, which has been viewed by thousands.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today.