The Athens Bicentennial Parade in Photos

Numerous dignitaries from nations throughout the world were on hand for the Bicentennial Parade in Athens.

Guests of honor included dignitaries from Russia, France and Britain, the three great powers at the time of Greece’s revolt that had provided significant assistance to the Greek cause.

The United Kingdom’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and French Defense Minister Florence Parly participated in the events in Athens, which also included a formal state dinner the evening before.

American, French and British Fighter jets flew in formation above central Athens, while military, police, members of the fire brigade and school children marched in the parade that opened, as is customary, with the Evzones, or Greek presidential guard.

The photographs from the parade were shared from the Facebook page of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Click here to shop olivegrovemarket.com

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update