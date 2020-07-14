Home FeaturesArts Summer 2020 Compilation by Christos Riganas, Resident DJ at Jackie O’ Bar Mykonos
Summer 2020 Compilation by Christos Riganas, Resident DJ at Jackie O’ Bar Mykonos

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Christos Riganas

As a gift to their customers from throughout the world who might not be able to make it to Greece this summer, the proprietors of Jackie O’ Bar on Mykonos are sharing a special compilation of music created by Christos Riganas, the bar’s resident DJ.

Riganas’ nearly 40-minute long “Summer 2020 Compilation” will take you on a journey to the Greek islands.

Pour yourself a martini, press play and be transformed.

Special thanks to Michalis and Carsten for sharing this with our readers.

