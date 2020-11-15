Stunning Head of Hermes Unearthed in Athens Four Feet Below Street Level

Greece’s Ministry of Culture revealed the details behind a stunning archaeological find a mere four feet below street level in Athens.

The head, believed to be that of the god Hermes, is from the 4th of early part of the 3rd century BC.

The head was embedded in a contemporary sewage wall, according to the Culture Ministry’s statement.

The find occurred during construction work in the area of Agia Irini Square, only steps away from Monastiraki Square in central Athens.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis shared the news of the find, along with a photo on his Facebook page yesterday.

Today’s announcement, with details of the piece that experts have reviewed, came from the Ministry of Culture.

Hermes was widely represented and celebrated by the Ancient Greeks in there religion and art. He was the messenger of the Olympian Gods and was worshipped in various forms since Mycenaean times, including serving as the god of trade, wealth, luck, fertility, animal husbandry and travel.

