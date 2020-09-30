Streaming Live at 8:00pm Athens Time: The New Acropolis Lights

Watch the live streaming of the presentation of the new lights that will illuminate the most famous ancient temple in the world, beginning at 8:00pm Athens time.

The design, commissioned the Greek Ministry of Culture and sponsored by the Onassis Foundation, has been created by Emmy Award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko.

“In a time filled with darkness and uncertainty, all we can do is seek out the light,” the Onassis Foundation said in a statement announcing the live streaming event.

