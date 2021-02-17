Home News Stefanos Tsitsipas Defeats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open
NewsSports

Stefanos Tsitsipas Defeats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open

by Darden Livesay
written by Darden Livesay
Stefanos Tsitsipas Defeats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 22-year-old tennis phenom from Athens, Greece, defeated Rafael Nadal on Wednesday in a five-set match to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Tsitsipas came back to beat the second-seeded Nadal after losing the first two sets of the match

“I don’t know what happened after the third set,” Tsitsipas told ESPN. “I flew like a little bird.”

During a post-match press conference, Tsitsipas said he merely focused on playing rather than over-thinking.

“Nothing was going through my head,” he said. “I was so much — how would I describe myself? Nirvana. Just, like, there. Playing, not thinking.”

Before his loss to Tsitsipas, Nadal has only lost once in a Grand Slam match after winning the first two sets. That happened during the 2015 U.S. Open against Fabio Fognini.

Nadal is ranked second in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals and has finished as the year-end number one five times. The 34-year-old Spaniard has won 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, tied for the most in history with Roger Federer. Nadal’s 13 French Open titles in particular are a record at any tournament. 

Video: Match Highlights from ESPN

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Darden Livesay

You may also like

Greece Receives Heaviest Snowfall in 12 Years

Peter Agris Memorial Scholarships Open to Journalism Students...

AHEPA Launches Website Dedicated to Organization’s Nearly Century-Old...

Name of Sydney Neighborhood Officially Changed to ‘Little...

Popular Brooklyn Priest Cited, Elevated for Dedication to...

Archdiocese Launches Video Series to Support Spiritual Well-Being...

Facing $4.5 Million Shortfall, Toronto’s Greek Community Eyes...

New York Charity Fulfills $5,000 Grant to Support...

TV Writer Dan Harmon Creating Animated Series Set...

Baby Dies After Baptism in Romanian Orthodox Church

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.