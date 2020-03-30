Striving to Keep You Connected When the World is Disconnected

During these trying times, when most of the world is disconnected, I will continue doing my part to keep you as connected as possible via The Pappas Post.

I will keep you connected with each other via the social networks we’ve created on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with unique experiences on each platform. Whether it’s a funny video on Instagram or a news story on Facebook, I will strive to keep you engaged.

Connected with relevant and timely news that pertains to our audience and readership— this includes news from Greece and throughout the Greek world, news about how our Churches and communities are handling this crisis and, of course, news about how individuals and businesses are coping.

The interview with Yale’s Nicholas Christakis on PBS comes to mind. It was one of the most fascinating interviews I’ve seen in a long time and should be viewed by everyone.

I will also keep you connected with valuable knowledge handed down from past generations about healthy and nutritious food, recipes and tips on how to keep your immune system boosted.

Who would have known that foods I love to cook, like revithada and spanakorizo, are boosting my immune system?





I will keep you connected with interesting, informative articles and features to enrich your knowledge of “all things Greek,” including our focus on modern history and culture for which we’re known worldwide.

I’ve spent hours watching the wonderful tribute to Greece by the Turkish band Agora Minor that was broadcast live from an empty theater in Smyrna. Not only was it fascinating to hear Turkish musicians and singers play Greek music, but it was equally fascinating to see the band members socially distancing themselves from each other and watching “virtual” applause from tens of thousands of Facebook viewers.

I’ve experienced a massive increase in traffic to the site in the past several weeks. Thousands of readers every day are clicking on to The Pappas Post, thirsty for knowledge and information about this virus that is sweeping the globe.

Special message

I wanted to take a moment and THANK the hundreds of individuals who have chosen to support my efforts.

There are 120 “patrons” that use the Patreon platform to send me a small, monthly donation to support my efforts.

I also thank the dozens of others who send one-time or recurring annual donations via PayPal.

All of you help to keep The Pappas Post afloat.

Naturally, I don’t make a living from The Pappas Post. It’s a hobby I started years ago in an effort to fulfill my own writing fancies. But your financial support is critical and I am most appreciative.

Your support keeps our servers and security software running to protect the website, as well as all users who visit it daily.

Your support also boosts my morale to keep publishing news and features that keep you and your families informed.

I want also to thank the tens of thousands of people who engage daily on our platforms, particularly our Facebook page, which has become its own community of people discussing, arguing, debating and sharing.

There really isn’t anything I can say at this time, except my best wishes that we all stay safe and healthy— and connected in any way we can. If there is a consolation in this whole thing, it’s that we are ALL experiencing the same thing. We are all in this together and together, we will emerge stronger and better and yes, even more connected than before.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.