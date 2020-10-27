Stavros Niarchos Foundation Supports Program to Feed Thousands of New Yorkers

A “huge lifeline” is how one vendor described a program to put street food vendors to work feeding hungry people in a recent interview.

That program, organized by the Street Vendor Project and financially supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, has drawn media attention in New York City.

The Street Vendor Project’s recent meal distributions were featured on WNYC, the public radio station that reaches a larger audience than any other in the United States.

An article in The New Republic overviewing the state of the profession also mentions the meal distributions.

In an interview with radio station WFUV, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Program Officer Alex Simon-Fox highlighted the two-way benefits of the program.

“[This program] was a chance to address the serious food insecurity you’re seeing in a lot of New York City neighborhoods while simultaneously addressing the employment issues that are facing street vendors,” Simon-Fox said.

The Street Vendor Project food distributions were highlighted in a Spanish-language feature from NY1.

The program was also the subject of a “Hero of the Day” segment on WNYW.

