Home News Stavros Niarchos Foundation Supports Program to Feed Thousands of New Yorkers
News

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Supports Program to Feed Thousands of New Yorkers

by The Pappas Post
written by The Pappas Post
Stavros Niarchos Foundation

A “huge lifeline” is how one vendor described a program to put street food vendors to work feeding hungry people in a recent interview.

That program, organized by the Street Vendor Project and financially supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, has drawn media attention in New York City.

The Street Vendor Project’s recent meal distributions were featured on WNYC, the public radio station that reaches a larger audience than any other in the United States.

An article in The New Republic overviewing the state of the profession also mentions the meal distributions.

In an interview with radio station WFUV, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Program Officer Alex Simon-Fox highlighted the two-way benefits of the program.

“[This program] was a chance to address the serious food insecurity you’re seeing in a lot of New York City neighborhoods while simultaneously addressing the employment issues that are facing street vendors,” Simon-Fox said.

The Street Vendor Project food distributions were highlighted in a Spanish-language feature from NY1.

The program was also the subject of a “Hero of the Day” segment on WNYW.

Video: SNF Street Vendor Project

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
The Pappas Post

You may also like

US Congressmembers Call on Boris Johnson to Return...

Netflix Premieres Greek Mythology Anime Series “Blood of...

Greece: Overnight Curfew Imposed as Cases Soar, Hospitals...

Ancient Greek Pergamon Altar Becomes Focal Point of...

Greece Breaks Daily COVID-19 Infection Record for Second...

Greece Hits New Daily COVID-19 Record With 667...

Greece’s Sky Express Expanding With Airbus Purchase

Greece Marks New Daily High With 508 Cases

Greek Killer of American Scientist Receives Life Sentence

Biden Campaign Publishes ‘Vision for Greece’ Official Statement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.