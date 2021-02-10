Stavros Niarchos Foundation: 25 Years, $3 Billion in Grants and Immeasurable Impact

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation remains one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to non-profit organizations in sectors including arts and culture, education, health and sports and social welfare.

SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting and positive impact for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving public welfare.

Since its establishment in 1996, SNF has committed more than $3.1 billion through more than 4,900 grants to non-profits in more than 130 countries.

Twenty-five years into the organization’s global grant-making work, Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos reflects on its philanthropic mission and looks to the future.

“There is a need for social justice all around the world today and we all see that,” Dracopoulos says. “It’s a responsibility, it’s not an option anymore. It’s a responsibility of people with means — whether that means power or that means money or that means whatever it may mean — for people who have [means] to really share it and use it for the good of society.”

