Home News State Department on Moria: Support for Vulnerable People Impacted by the Fires
News

State Department on Moria: Support for Vulnerable People Impacted by the Fires

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
State Department on Moria: Support for Vulnerable People Impacted by the Fires

The United States Department of State issued a statement on the fires that destroyed the refugee camp at Moria, on the Greek island of Lesvos.

According to the statement, the U.S. government is coordinating with Greek officials to provide support to the people impacted by the fires that left more than 12,000 refugees, migrants and asylum seekers homeless.

The State Department statement:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the fires that consumed the Moria Reception and Identification Center on the Greek island of Lesvos, which has resulted in the further displacement of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers.

The United States is coordinating with the Government of Greece, the European Union, and our humanitarian partners to assess needs, and we continue to provide humanitarian assistance, including critical aid such as food, water, shelter, and protection to vulnerable refugees and migrants in Greece. Over the past year, the United States has provided more than $8 million in humanitarian assistance to assist vulnerable people in Greece, including nearly $5 million to support the COVID-19 pandemic response.

We appreciate the Government of Greece’s efforts to coordinate with the international and humanitarian communities in order to relieve the suffering of the most vulnerable individuals.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Catsimatidis: St. Nicholas will be a Place of...

Legendary South African Human Rights Lawyer George Bizos...

Fire Destroys Moria Refugee Camp on Lesvos; Thousands...

U.S. Airlines Have Already Added 2021 Athens Flights...

Greek Tourism Minister Defends Pandemic Record; UK Quarantine...

Greece Announces Military Upgrade Given Turkey’s ‘Near Daily’...

England Imposes Quarantine on Travelers from Seven Greek...

Turkey Threatens ‘Decisive Counter Measures’ After U.S. Lifting...

Scotland, Wales Announce Quarantines on Travelers from Greece

American Volunteers Complete ‘Life-changing’ Experience in Greece

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.