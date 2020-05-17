Stanford Researcher Enters New Coronavirus Controversy with Whistleblower Allegations

John Ioannidis went viral a few weeks ago when he took to prestigious publications and news channels to share the results of a study he had undertaken, the results of which revealed that most Americans were at minimal risk for getting sick, or even dying from the Coronavirus.

Dr. Ioannidis and his team, however, failed to inform the public that the controversial study– which went against every policy being instituted in governments across the nation and world– was partially funded by David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue Airways and a vocal proponent of the idea that the pandemic isn’t deadly enough to justify continued lockdowns.

Ioannidis, a professor of medicine, epidemiology, and population health at Stanford University argued in writing and in the media that the fatality rate of Covid-19 may be much lower than initially feared — and that, as a result, current public health restrictions could be overly strict.

Many on the right who were protesting for instituting lock-down measures made made Ioannidis’ quotes into posters they carried with them at protests, citing his study’s results as proof.

But a complaint filed with Stanford University and first published by BuzzFeed News revealed information that wasn’t made public with the results of the study.

Although claiming to not have contact with the donor, the whistleblower complaint included dozens of emails back and forth between the donors and the researchers.

Ioannidis told BuzzFeed news that he did not know how much the study cost, but the funding came from “an anonymized pool” of financial gifts given to Stanford’s Office of Development.

“This form of funding is the most unconflicted type of funding process to do research. It secures perfect intellectual and scientific independence of the study.”

Asked if Neeleman donated to the study, Ioannidis said he was “not personally aware” he did, according to the original BuzzFeed News report.

But the complaint cites dozens of emails, including exchanges with the airline executive while the study was being conducted and Neeleman himself admitted that the authors did know he’d given money to fund the study.

In addition to the alleged conflict of interest cited in the whistleblower’s complaint, there is more.

Despite being considered a pioneer to root out false reports in scientific studies and considered to be a vocal advocate in truthful science, the complaint alleges that the very study authored by Ioannides “was rife with some of the pitfalls Ioannidis has famously lambasted.”

Many scientists criticized the initial study as well as Ioannidis’s early assertions that there simply wasn’t enough data to justify long-term social distancing and lockdowns.

Other experts pointed out problems in the study, raising concerns about statistical errors, possible problems with a Covid-19 test kit, and a poor-quality sampling technique.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today.