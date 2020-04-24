Special Advisor to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Joins Board at U.S. University

Vasilis Andrikopoulos, a special advisor to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has joined the board of directors of the Hellenic American University, a U.S.-based university based in New Hampshire with a campus in Athens, Greece.

Andrikopoulos advises the Greek Prime Minister on matters of development and entrepreneurship and will bring years of experience in the field to strengthen the university’s mission.

He has served in various capacities and leadership positions in corporations in Greece and abroad. Prior to his appointment to the Mitsotakis administration, he was the managing director of Green Cola and also served on the corporate board of GFG Bakery, a chain of bakeries that have launched in the United States.

Upon announcing his appointment, Leonidas Koskos, President of Hellenic American University noted the school’s emphasis on building a leadership team that will serve the academic mission to provide students on both sides of the Atlantic the best possible outcome.

“Our goal at Hellenic American University is to create global citizens armed with the tools they need to become productive and successful citizens of a rapidly-changing global environment,” Koskos said, adding that “Mr. Andrikopooulos’ vast and diverse expertise will benefit our thousands of students as they fulfill their academic dreams and eventually pursue careers.”

Hellenic American University is based in Nashua, New Hampshire and is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. Together with its campus in central Athens, the school offers numerous associate, bachelor, masters and PhD programs in various disciplines to more than 700 students from Greece and 20 nationalities.

