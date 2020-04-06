Recipe: A Michelin-Starred Spanakorizo by One of Greece’s Most Popular Chefs

Like everyone else in the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, chefs are taking to social media and sharing their expertise to everyone forced to cook from home these days.

Chef Georgianna Hiliadaki, the co-founder of Greece’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Funky Gourmet, took to her Instagram account to share her generosity in the form of a favorite Greek recipe for the popular dish Spanakorizo (spinach with rice).

Hiliadaki posted an Instagram story on her profile (the story is still there in the highlights section) that shows the method she uses to create this tasty (and healthy) Greek classic.

She also shared a post with the complete recipe, which she says was actually inspired by a dish she and chef/partner Nikos Roussos created for their restaurant. The recipe incorporates quinoa instead of rice.

But in this recipe, Hiliadaki offers her take on the classic dish made from fresh spinach, rice and her own mix of fresh herbs.

Visit Hiliadaki’s Instagram page for more inspiration.

Georgianna Hiliadaki’s Spanakorizo