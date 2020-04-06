Home Features Recipe: A Michelin-Starred Spanakorizo by One of Greece’s Most Popular Chefs
FeaturesFood & Wine

Recipe: A Michelin-Starred Spanakorizo by One of Greece’s Most Popular Chefs

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Recipe: A Michelin-Starred Spanakorizo by One of Greece’s Most Popular Chefs

Like everyone else in the world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, chefs are taking to social media and sharing their expertise to everyone forced to cook from home these days.

Chef Georgianna Hiliadaki, the co-founder of Greece’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Funky Gourmet, took to her Instagram account to share her generosity in the form of a favorite Greek recipe for the popular dish Spanakorizo (spinach with rice).

Spanakorizo

Hiliadaki posted an Instagram story on her profile (the story is still there in the highlights section) that shows the method she uses to create this tasty (and healthy) Greek classic.

She also shared a post with the complete recipe, which she says was actually inspired by a dish she and chef/partner Nikos Roussos created for their restaurant. The recipe incorporates quinoa instead of rice.

But in this recipe, Hiliadaki offers her take on the classic dish made from fresh spinach, rice and her own mix of fresh herbs.

Visit Hiliadaki’s Instagram page for more inspiration.

Georgianna Hiliadaki’s Spanakorizo

View this post on Instagram

Swipe 👉 Hello friends! Because of Sarakosti, many of you have asked me for a vegetarian dish! These series of stories/videos actually started when I first posted a story making Spanakorizo i.e. Spinach Rice. Many of you messaged me and asked for the recipe and for more recipes in general. So I didn’t forget it. This dish has inspired actually one of @funkygourmetrestaurant classics, ‘Spanakoquinoa’. In Funky Gourmet, we used to replace the rice with quinoa and at the end we would blend the mixture with a herb pesto full of aromatics, like Melissa, sorrel, chard, spinach, lemon verbena etc and of course garlic. Here is the home edition, a hearty tasteful Spanakorizo; I include a few tips to make it so amazingly flavorsome that it will become your childrens’ favorite food! (νταξ, είπαμε!) ..Almost… #funkygourmetathome #funkygathome #justfood #nikosroussos Recipe · 150gr EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) · 200gr onion brunoise · 10gr minced garlic · 80gr minced fresh onion, thinly sliced · 100gr sliced fennel bulb (optional) · 500gr spinach, washed and big stems removed · 250gr rice (για σπυρωτό πιλάφι) · 600gr water or vegetable stock · 10gr salt To finish: · 40gr lemon juice · Zest from 1 lemon · 2gr ground white pepper • 10gr extra salt · 40gr chopped fresh dill · 30gr minced chives · 15gr fresh chopped fennel herb · 200gr extra water · 100gr extra EVOO METHOD 1. In a big pan, heat EVOO and sauté both onions and garlic. No color. 2. Add sliced fennel bulb and sauté for a few more minutes until soft. 3. Add rice and toast it and deglaze with some of the water. Add spinach gradually by constantly mixing and adding the rest of the water. Add salt, cover tightly with foild and a lid and cook over very low heat for 25’. 4. When time is off, remove from heat and let it sit for 25’ more, so it cools down a bit and carry over cooking. 5. Finish with lemon juice and zest, extra water and EVOO, 10gr salt, white pepper and fresh fennel, chives and dill. TIP: One of the most important things is to ALWAYS add fresh herbs at the very end & OFF heat!

A post shared by Georgianna Hiliadaki (@funkyg) on

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

This Coronavirus Cretan Ballad Has People In Tears

Grandparenting From a Distance: How Coronavirus Challenges One...

You Can Still Celebrate Easter the Greek Way!

Illinois Official Maria Pappas Launches Animated Iguana and...

Hallmark TV’s Debbie Matenopoulos and Daughter Share Yiayia’s...

One American Archaeologist’s Fascinating Analogy to the Athenian...

Maria by Callas: Life of a Legend

New Book Shares Previously Unreleased U.S. Naval Diaries...

Baked Chickpeas (Revithada) by The Hungry Bites

On This Day March 23, 1954: President Eisenhower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.