Soho House to Open New Clubhouse in Mykonos

Trendy members-only club Soho House is adding another property to its impressive portfolio of global clubs— this one on the island of Mykonos.

The news was circulated in a members-only email that was shared with The Pappas Post.

Roc House, the newest addition to the prestigious Soho House family, will open its doors on the island of the winds in early May— the first full-fledged Soho House in Greece.

Soho House already has a presence on the jet-set island at Scorpios, a popular club which gives members exclusive access and benefits. But Scorpios remains a separate entity.

The new Roc House will be part of the London-based Soho House’s network of swanky clubs, located in London, New York City, Barcelona, Istanbul, Berlin and elsewhere in the world, with access reserved only for members and their guests.

In addition to its members-only lounge areas, Roc House will have 45 bedrooms, a pool, restaurant and lounge area which sit atop the Cycladic coastline and look out across the Aegean Sea.

Nestled in a spot between Paradise and Paraga beaches, the picturesque location manages to be both private enough for members— some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood are members— to hide away.

Formerly San Giorgio, the hotel has been completely transformed by the award-winning Soho House design team to incorporate new club spaces and introduce elements and touches that members find in clubs around the world, all while keeping the surrounding Mykonian landscape as inspiration.

