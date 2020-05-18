Soho House Mykonos: Opening in July, Extending Season to Late October

In an attempt to save as much of the tourist season as possible, Soho House has announced its intention to open its new “Roc House” on Mykonos in July— and extend the season to late October.

With much fanfare, the London-based private members-only club announced its newest clubhouse on the jetset Greek island earlier in the year and had set an early May grand opening.

Of course, the Coronavirus pandemic changed all of that as Greece went into lockdown and businesses throughout the nation were forced to close for over two months.

Now, there’s a mad rush to ensure that hotels, beach clubs and other tourist establishments throughout the country open with the required safety measures imposed by the government that ensure the safety of the guests.

In a recent interview with Gregory Pappas on Facebook Live, Tim Ananiadis the general manager of the Athens hotel Grand Bretagne outlined the measures that hotels will need to take in order to prepare for incoming tourists.

He explained that rooms would have to remain vacant for 24-hours between guest stays and that additional sanitization in rooms and common areas. He also said that most restaurants and common areas would remain closed.

“We think Mykonos will also reopen in early July,” the email to Soho House members said. “This year we will be extending the season to the end of October,” Soho House said in an email to its members.

