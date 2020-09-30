Six of the Most Harrowing Minutes Ever as Ferryboat Tries to Dock at Greek Island

It’s an old video— dating to 2013 when the Adamants Korais ferryboat attempted to dock during a storm at the port of the island of Kimolos.

It was March 25, 2013— a symbolic day for the ferryboat named after the man who is credited with laying the groundwork for the Greek War for Independence.

The winds that day were reported to be 9 beaufort.

The video was first posted to our Facebook page more than five years ago but continues, to this day, to be the most viewed video we’ve ever published. This video has been viewed almost 3 million times.

So as the weather begins to change in Greece and Poseidon begins to churn the waters after his summer slumber, take a breath, click play and hope you’re never on a ferryboat during a storm.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!