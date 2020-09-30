Home FeaturesDestinations Six of the Most Harrowing Minutes Ever as Ferryboat Tries to Dock at Greek Island
Six of the Most Harrowing Minutes Ever as Ferryboat Tries to Dock at Greek Island

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Six of the Most Harrowing Minutes Ever as Ferryboat Tries to Dock at Greek Island

It’s an old video— dating to 2013 when the Adamants Korais ferryboat attempted to dock during a storm at the port of the island of Kimolos.

It was March 25, 2013— a symbolic day for the ferryboat named after the man who is credited with laying the groundwork for the Greek War for Independence.

The winds that day were reported to be 9 beaufort.

The video was first posted to our Facebook page more than five years ago but continues, to this day, to be the most viewed video we’ve ever published. This video has been viewed almost 3 million times.

So as the weather begins to change in Greece and Poseidon begins to churn the waters after his summer slumber, take a breath, click play and hope you’re never on a ferryboat during a storm.

