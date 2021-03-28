Shipped Throughout the USA! Authentic Tsoureki from NYC’s Most Iconic Greek Bakery

For decades, Artopolis Bakery in the heart of Astoria, New York— also known as Greektown USA has been sharing traditional Greek pastries, breads, cookies and other delights with customers from throughout the New York area. Unfortunately, Artopolis closed during the pandemic but its bakers and pastry chefs moved to the sister location, across the bridge in Manhattan at Pi Bakerie in Soho.

On any given weekend, customers drive from as far away as Pennsylvania, Connecticut and elsewhere in the region to stock up on their traditional favorites.

The New York Times featured the now closed bakery and wrote about the passion of the owners and their commitment to sharing the most authentic Greek baked goods and sweets this side of the Atlantic. That same passion and zeal continues at Pi Bakerie, not to mention the same, traditional recipes and homemade products baked with imported ingredients from Greece.

The proof that they’re doing something right— during holiday weekends like Christmas, New Year and Pascha, the lines stretch out the door and around the block as people wait up to an hour r more just to take home some traditional tsoureki or vasilopita.

Thanks to a partnership with Pi Greek Bakerie, the Olive Grove Market proudly features a select line of sweets and cakes, baked to order and shipped to any U.S. address..

Various Tsoureki size options are available, as well as two authentic Koulourakia offerings and round trays of Portokalopita (Orange Pie), Karidopita (Walnut Pie) and Baklava.

Easter orders will be made fresh and shipped Holy Week and delivered to any US address in time for Easter/Pascha celebrations.