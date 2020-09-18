Second Boatload of Greek Humanitarian Aid Leaves for Lebanon

About 180 tons of humanitarian aid from Greece— a second large shipment— were delivered to the port of Beirut, Lebanon, by the Greek Navy’s “Ikaria” landing ship on Thursday.

Ikaria sailed off from Salamina island carrying a second boatload of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, food and basic goods, including construction material.

Greece’s first delivery of aid took place on August 12 and included badly-needed supplies for Lebanese citizens devastated by the blast.

The aid was donated by at least 60 Greek companies in 17 days following the Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry’s call for help and the Greek prime minister’s initiative, to help in the aftermath of the August 4 fatal blast which flattened the port of Beirut and destroyed large parts of the city.

Contributions included private sector businesses, the Lebanese Embassy in Greece, the Greek-Lebanese Association, and the Greek Communist Party’s workers union PAME.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!