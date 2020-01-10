Scholarships Open to Journalism Students for 28th Year

The Peter Agris Memorial Journalism Scholarships will mark its 28th year of providing financial aid to aspiring Greek American journalists and communications specialists.

Scholarships are provided through a collaboration between the Alpha Omega Council of New England and the Agris family. With more than $600,000 provided to 123 recipients since 1993, the scholarship committee is accepting applications for six $5,000 grants through March 1.

The Alpha Omega Council consists of leading professionals of Greek descent and annually honors its late founder, Peter Agris. Agris founded and published the since-closed Hellenic Chronicle, a Boston-based newspaper that for 50 years served as the primary source of information about happenings in the Greek-American community.

Agris, who died in 1989, served as a member of AHEPA, Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church and trustee of Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology, Anatolia College and the American College of Greece.

Criteria for the Peter Agris Memorial Journalism Scholarships include: Greek American heritage; U.S. citizenship; current full-time enrollment as a journalism or communications major at the graduate or undergraduate level in an accredited college or university in the United States; active participation in school, community, church organizations; a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrated financial need.

The Alpha Omega Council will present six $5,000 non-renewable scholarships at its Annual Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner in November. The event features a noted individual will also receive recognition for his or her contributions to Greek and Orthodox ideals.

Interested candidates should visit the Alpha Omega Council’s website or write to: The Peter Agris Memorial Scholarships Committee, c/o Nancy Agris Savage, 9 Nonesuch Drive, Natick, MA 01760. Questions may be directed to: NancyASavage@gmail.com.

Applications, transcripts, the required essay and any published articles or other professional materials that might enhance the application must be returned by email to NancyASavage@gmail.com, or by mail to the above address, no later than March 1, 2020.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.