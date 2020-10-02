San Francisco Greek Film Festival Goes Online Today

The 17th annual San Francisco Greek Film Festival is coming direct to your home with all films screening free October 3-10, 2020.

For the first time in its history, the organizers of the San Francisco Greek Film Festival are bringing all of their films in their line up free of charge.

“During this difficult time in our world, our team felt strongly it was important to continue to celebrate the Greek and Cypriot films produced this year,” SFGFF Director Maria Nicolacakis said.

“We may not be able to come together in person at the film festival, but we will bring the films to your homes. The week-long online streaming of the films, which is a first for us, will be provided free of charge as an expression of gratitude to our community that has supported us for the past 17 years.”

Click here to see the festival lineup and more information about streaming their films.

