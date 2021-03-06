Home NewsDiaspora San Francisco City Hall, Other Landmark Buildings to Light Up Blue and White for Greek Bicentennial
San Francisco City Hall, Other Landmark Buildings to Light Up Blue and White for Greek Bicentennial

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
The United Hellenic American Societies (UHAS), an umbrella organization representing Greek Americans in California is leading a series of statewide plans to commemorate this year’s Bicentennial of the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

“Our Greek community in California is working together in unison to pay tribute to those who stood up to tyranny, sacrificed their lives in the fight against oppression, and bravely liberated Greece from occupation” said UHAS President Taso Zografos. “Hellenes and Philhellenes around the world continue to stand united in defense of freedom and liberty for all.”

In collaboration with the Greek Consulate in San Francisco, UHAS worked with the Office of the Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, to have the Greek flag raised on March 25th and to have it remain flown for five days during Greek Heritage Week that runs from March 19-28, 2021.

“We appreciate the Mayor’s actions to support the Greek community during this unprecedented time affecting our ability to fully celebrate this important event” said Taso Zografos. “Now our families will be able to drive down to safely enjoy seeing our Greek flag raised high at City Hall in San Francisco”.

In addition, UHAS worked closely with the San Francisco Mayor’s office to obtain their support to illuminate the City Hall building in Greek blue and white colors for the entire evening of March 25, 2021. (The image is an artist’s rendering of what the historic building will look like on the evening of March 25th).

UHAS is working on plans to also have two historic landmark buildings— Coit Tower and the Ferry Building— to be illuminated in blue and white. The top of the Salesforce Tower will also display the Greek flag in lights.

UHAS is also working to get 200 Greek flags raised in cities and counties across California and working with the state’s capitol City of Sacramento to light up its Memorial Building in blue and white. In Southern California UHAS is working with the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego to have their respective city halls also illuminated in blue and white colors for March 25th.

About UHAS. UHAS represents the Greek American community in California. UHAS is a non-profit entity that was first established in 1954 to promote, preserve, and protect Greek culture, heritage, and tradition through strong community relations. UHAS serves as the lead organization for coordinating the annual Epiphany Blessing of the Waters, Greek Independence Day, and OXI Day events.

