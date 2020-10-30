Earthquake Strikes Greek Island of Samos; Church, Buildings and Roads Damaged

A powerful earthquake struck north of the Greek island of Samos at approximately 1:51pm local time on Friday, causing destruction both on the island and in neighboring Turkey.

The earthquake registered a 7.0 magnitude with an epicenter off the Turkish province of Izmir, according to the the US Geological Survey, and was felt as far away as Athens and Crete.

Structures including a church, buildings, homes and roads sustained visible damage on Samos while six buildings collapsed in Izmir city.

Officials have not yet reported numbers of injuries or deaths at the time of this article’s publication.

The quake reportedly affected the nearby islands of Chios and Kos.

Karlovasi church on Samos sustained significant damage.

(Photo from Demetrios Ioannou on Twitter, taken originally from Facebook).

Greece and Turkey both sit on fault lines and earthquakes are common.

Video on social media showed people searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings. Greek news outlet To Ethnos published a video showing the first images of damages on Samos.

This is a developing story. More information will follow.

