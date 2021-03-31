Salt Lake Community, Local Officials Celebrate Bicentennial of 1821 Greek Revolution

The Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake and Utah’s Hellenic Cultural Association observed the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Turks with a month-long series of significant religious and civic events.

Meeting With Senator Mike Lee (R) of Utah

In late February 2021, Senator Mike Lee (R) of Utah requested a meeting with the clergy, members of the Parish Council, Nico Priskos – Board Member of the American Hellenic Institute and several parishioners in order to be informed about our the local community’s concerns regarding Greek-Turkish relations.

Chief among the topics discussed were the recent conversion of Hagia Sophia, the continued closure of the Halki Theological School as well as the ongoing interference by the Turkish authorities vis-à-vis the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Senator Lee assured those gathered that he would work closely with other philhellene senators to address the many issues brought to his attention so that the 200th anniversary of Greece’s fight for independence would bear fruit in today’s global geopolitical struggles.

Senator Mike Lee (third from left) flanked by (from left to right) Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke, Assistant Priest; Nico Priskos, American Hellenic Institute Board Member; Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean

Divine Liturgy and Doxology on March 25

Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean, assisted by Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke, celebrated the Divine Liturgy on the morning of Thursday, March 25, in honor of the Feast of the Annunciation and Greek Independence Day.

March 25 Doxology: Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean flanked by (from left to right) Andrew Katsohirakis, Jon Louis Pezely, Anthony Kapos, Anna Deneris.

A celebratory Doxology was held at the end in special commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Greece’s fight for freedom, concluding with Fr. George leading the congregation in an emotional singing of the Greek National Anthem. Young Adults from the Dionysios Greek Dance Troupe were dressed as evzones and amalies to mark this significant occasion.

Visit by Utah Governor Spencer Cox to Holy Trinity Cathedral

Utah Governor Spencer Cox presenting declaration: Cox is flanked by (from left to right) the Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean; Rev. Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke, Assistant Priest; Jeannine Timothy, President of the Hellenic Cultural Association; Mike Korologos, HCA Board Member; George Karahalios, Parish Council President.

Culminating the bicentennial celebrations was the highly anticipated visit to the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake community by the state’s governor, Spencer Cox, on the afternoon of March 25. Governor Cox was warmly received by the clergy, George Karahalios, President of the Parish Council, Jeannine Timothy, President of the Hellenic Cultural Association, Mike Korologos, HCA Board Member, and several Parish organization and ministry leaders.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaking with (seated from left to right) Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean; George Karahalios, Parish Council President; Rev. Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke, Assistant Priest seated flanked by traditional evzones and amalies.

Governor Cox read and presented a declaration which pronounced March 25, 2021, as “Greek Independence Recognition Day in Utah.” Governor Cox was then presented with a large Greek flag, which recently was flown atop the flagpole at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.



2021 Greek Independence Day Declaration by Governor Cox.

This unique gesture is a gift to the state of Utah from Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. It was accompanied by a letter from the public relations director for the president, Maya Solomou, who wrote: “President Sakellaropoulou would like to compliment the Greek Orthodox Community of Greater Salt Lake and the Hellenic Cultural Association of Utah on their project to observe the bicentennial anniversary of the independence of Greece, which constitutes an event of major significance.”

Also accompanying the flag was a letter issued by the commander of Greece’s Presidential Guard certifying that the banner was raised on the pole at the Acropolis.

Governor Cox (second from left) escorted by (from left to right) the Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean; Franz Kolb, State of Utah Director of International Trade and Diplomacy; George Karahalios, Parish Council President

The idea to present Utah with a unique commemorative flag from Athens was generated by Hellenic Cultural Association Board Member Mike Korologos and facilitated by Nick Larigakis, President and CEO of The American Hellenic Institute. A duplicate flag, also flown atop the pole at the Acropolis, will be on display at the Hellenic Cultural Association museum at the lower level of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in downtown Salt Lake City.

Greek Flag from Acropolis: (from left to right) Anthony Kapos, Andrew Katsohirakis, Presbyter Patrick O’Rourke, Assistant Priest, Archimandrite George Nikas, Cathedral Dean, Anna Deneris, Jon Louis Pezely.

Proclamation by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a proclamation proclaiming March 25, 2021 as “Greek Independence Day in Salt Lake City.”

2021 Greek Independence Day Proclamation by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox School/Greek School March 25 Programs

Children from the Parish’s St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox School and the community’s afternoon Greek School presented virtual March 25 Greek Independence Day Programs respectively. In addition, children from the St. Sophia School assisted in displaying 200 Greek flags on the grounds of both churches. Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle was also in attendance for a special Greek flag raising ceremony at the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church along with Dr. Elaine Bapis, Co-Founder of the St. Sophia School.

