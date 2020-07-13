Ryanair’s First Landing at Skiathos Airport Goes Viral

People are fascinated with airlines. Hundreds of amateur aviation websites, Instagram pages and groups exist for people who love to watch and admire those big birds in the sky.

One such website is dedicated to landings at the world famous airport at the Greek island of Skiathos which is built at the edge of the Aegean Sea and pilots are literally feet away from the water before reaching the first inches of the runway.

skiathoslandings.com

One such landing— Ryanair’s first ever flight to Skiathos— was captured on video and posted to Facebook on July 10. The company’s video has since gone viral with more than 330,000 views.

The clip from Ryanair adds to a growing list of viral videos taken over the years by onlookers near Skiathos Airport.

In July 2019, a British Airways flight featured in a video uploaded by YouTube aviation channel “Cargospotter” which boasts 600,000 subscribers. That video has since been viewed more than 5 million times and generated more than 1,100 comments.

The video shows other airplanes making low landings at Skiathos Airport. But they do not fly as low and close to tourists as the British Airways aircraft.

