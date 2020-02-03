Rutgers Offering Mediterranean Diet Course in the Perfect Classroom

Rutgers School of Public Health, in collaboration with the Rutgers School of Health Professions, is offering a unique study abroad course on the Mediterranean diet in the most optimal classroom in the world — Greece.

The three-credit study abroad course includes coursework and travel to Athens and Kalamata.

The course will provide in-depth knowledge and analysis of food production and consumption in the Mediterranean region.

Students will learn about the various components of the Mediterranean diet’s pattern; health; economic, social and environmental considerations and trade-offs; as well as how to measure its adherence.

Through a combination of in-class lectures and experiential learning, students will gain a deep understanding of the historical, cultural and culinary aspects of food production and consumption in the Mediterranean region.

Dr. Perry N. Halkitis, the Dean of Rutgers School of Public Health, has been instrumental in incorporating aspects of the Mediterranean diet into coursework at Rutgers.

This is the second summer in a row that Rutgers’ School of Public Health is offering coursework and study abroad opportunities for students in Greece.

Last summer, students traveled to the island of Chios to research public health implications of migration. The group spent two weeks working with public health practitioners, experts and volunteers who have been working to mitigate the migrant crisis in Greece.

This summer’s course is open to any student enrolled in a North American university and includes three credits. For details, visit here.

