Rhodes Send a Lovely Message to its International Tourist Friends

The hotels would normally be bustling with activity– staff making beds and washing verandas from the winter’s dust. Kitchens being prepped to pump our healthy Greek breakfasts for tourists from faraway nations who were coming to share the Greek light, the Greek sun.

Shops would normally be stocking shelves, preparing for the sun-burned Scandinavians and boisterous Italians, arriving by the planeload to create their own #GreekSummer hashtags and memories.

But in the midst of the Coronavirus global pandemic and tight restrictions on travel, tourists aren’t coming– yet, at least.

A team of Rhodians– from various hotels and shops– got together and filmed a message that’s been shared on various social media platforms, letting their faraway friends know that all is well on the island and encouraging everyone to stay home and stay safe.

It’s a lovely message of solidarity and hope.

“Being apart teaches us how to be together,” the message on the video says.

Featured photo by Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.