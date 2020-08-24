Remembering the Legend Yiannis Poulopoulos with His 12 Greatest Hits

Yiannis Poulopoulos, who passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday, August 23, was one of Greece’s most beloved and best-selling singers in history. His fame peaked in the 1960s and 70s when he also appeared– often with guitar in hand– singing in numerous films.

His album, O Dromos, is considered the biggest selling Greek music album in history, according to official statistics from the Greek music industry which tracks sales. (Listen to the entire album here)

Poulopoulos’ legacy will live on with the dozens of songs he sang that continue to be sung at clubs and gatherings throughout the world where Greek music is celebrated.

Here are our picks for Yiannis Poulopoulos biggest hits.

Το άγαλμα

Μην του μιλάτε του παιδιού

Καμαρούλα μια σταλιά

Μια φορά μονάχα φτάνει

Ξημερώνει Κυριακή

Μέθυσε απόψε το κορίτσι μου

Θα πιώ απόψε το φεγγάρι

Όλα δικά σου, μάτια μου

Με το βουνό θα γίνω φίλος

Εγώ είμαι ένα παλιόπαιδο

Έκλαψα χθες

Ποια νύχτα σ’έκλεψε

