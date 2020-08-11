Home FeaturesArts Rebetiko Symphony Brings Together 54 Musicians from 11 Countries for Classic Remake
Rebetiko Symphony Brings Together 54 Musicians from 11 Countries for Classic Remake

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Rebetiko Symphony Brings Together 54 Musicians from 11 Countries for Classic Remake

Fifty four musicians from eleven countries throughout the world used their iPhones, tablets and computers to literally, come together, and bring to life one of the greatest “Rebetes” in history.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, artists and musicians have been turning to technology and the internet to create unique recordings and build global collaborations, while showcasing their work with audiences throughout the world.

The “Rebetiko Symphony,” as the project is called, features a unique composition of the well-known Markos Vamvakaris song “Bouzouki mou Diplohordo.”

The project was a collaboration between the Rebetiko Carnival and Rebetika in Melbourne who brought together 54 musicians from Greece, Cyprus, England, Scotland, France, Japan, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Australia.

*All song credits and musician credits are in the YouTube link. English lyrics have also been provided.

The Rebetiko Symphony

