Pyatt: Philhellenic Movement of 1821 in USA Led to Women’s Suffrage, Abolition Movements

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt championed the two-centuries-old relationship between the United States and Greece.

During his remarks, he spoke about the Embassy’s efforts to commemorate the Greek War of Independence through the lens of the United States.

Under Pyatt’s leadership and initiative, the Embassy launched a public affairs campaign aiming to educate the Greek public about all fo the facets of American involvement in the Greek War of Independence.

During his remarks at the Delphi forum, Pyatt connected the Philhellenic Movement in the 1820s in various American cities, which included fundraisers to support the Greek cause, to later civic engagement movements in the nation like the abolition movement and the women’s suffrage movement.

Pyatt’s remarks:

