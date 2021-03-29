Prime Ministers of Greece, Canada Celebrate March 25th with Community-Wide Zoom Session

In an unprecedented show of friendship, the Prime Ministers of Greece and Canada joined on a celebratory Zoom session on March 28th with tens of thousands watching via livestream technology.

The session included recorded messages from Canada’s Greek Orthodox Archbishop Sotirios and other community officials, but the discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were live.

The two leaders shared their personal experiences with each other’s country and spoke of already-strong bonds.

“Greek Canadians are the natural bridge between the two countries,” Mitsotakis said.

The video was livestreamed on the Facebook page of Canadian Member of Parliament Emmanuella Lambropoulos.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update