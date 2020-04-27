Priests Receiving Appreciation, Levity Amidst the Seriousness of the Pandemic

Greek Orthodox parishes throughout the world are coming together to offer support to their priests who are spending hours on end in empty churches while still conducting services are streaming online.

In Bethesda, Maryland, parishioners sent photographs which were taped to rows of pews, allowing Fr. James Antokas to see familiar faces when he turns to bless the congregation during services. On Easter Sunday after services, they all showed up and drove by the parish to thank him.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, members of the Holy Trinity parish visited their parish priest at his home to share their greetings and thank him for being resilient— especially during Holy Week services, which are usually overflowing with faithful.

At another parish in Indiana, at Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral in Merrillville, after church services on Sunday, April 26, parishioners and friends organized a surprise thank you social distancing parade in honor of Father Ted Poteres and Father Dimitri Burikas for having livestream services during Lent and Holy Week.

Like elsewhere in the nation— and world— faithful haven’t been able to attend church since the stay-at-home orders and the community wanted to do a safe “Thank you.”

And last, but certainly not least, Fr. Eugene Pappas of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, New York gave a special shout out to his sole companion during a busy week of services.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.