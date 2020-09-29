Pompeo: New Permanent Base in Crete for Massive US Navy Ship

During official remarks while on an official visit to Greece, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the massive United States Navy ship the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams will be permanently based in Souda Bay, in Western Crete.

The ship, according to official reports, will support exercises throughout the Mediterranean.

The United States already has a permanent naval base on the island and the presence of this massive vessel will increase the American footprint in the region.

At 784 feet long (230 meters), the ship features a 52,000 square-feet (4,830 square-meter) four-spot flight deck. Further features include a hangar, mission deck, and work and living spaces for hundreds of embarked personnel.

Additionally, for the U.S. Navy crew, there is a Blue Crew and a Gold Crew, which will turn over periodically to allow for continuity while the ship remains forward deployed.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!