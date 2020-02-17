“Politiki Kouzina” at Loi Estiatorio in NYC

New York City-based Chef Maria Loi and Loi Estiatorio are hosting a series of “Sunday Supper Club” dinners to highlight regional Greek cuisine while benefitting a charitable cause.

Chef Loi will host three dinners at her eponymous Midtown Manhattan restaurant on February 23, March 15 and May 3. The dinners will honor, in order, the cuisines of Asia Minor and Constantinople (“Politiki Kouzina”); the Peloponnesos and the island of Crete.

Each dinner includes a full course meal with wine and offers guest the opportunity to enjoy Chef Loi’s expertise, exuberance and hospitality.

Chef Loi will donate all proceeds from the three Sunday Supper Club dinners to benefit the philanthropic work of the Greek America Foundation, a New York-based non-profit dedicated to promoting, preserving and perpetuating Greek culture, history and ideals in North America.

See details below and purchase your tickets.

Please note: tickets must be reserved in advance.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

4:00 PM @ Loi Estiatorio

132 W 58th St

New York, NY 10019

It all began with the great chefs of Byzantium and culminated with the arrival of millions of Greek refugees who fled Asia Minor in the 1920s. They brought with them to the Greek mainland their age-old, unique flavors that were blended with flavors from all corners of the East.