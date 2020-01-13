(Photos) When The American Red Cross Fed Greek Refugees on Chios

In the photo, above, these villagers from Asia Minor were driven into the mountains near their homes shortly after the Smyrna fire. For three and a half months they lived on grass and roots, occasionally raiding an olive grove by night.

According to verbal testimony, two members of the group stole a fishing boat and safely shuttled everyone down the mountain in the middle of the night and escaped to Chios in a harrowing escape.

In the photo, which is catalogued in the United States Library of Congress, the whole party is being fed and clothed by the American Red Cross at a facility in Chios.

Family heirlooms, icons and other beloved possessions are shown in the picture, which the refugees carried with them on the journey across the water.

Although ethnically Greek, the refugees that were coming from Asia Minor faced severe discrimination upon their arrival in “Mother Greece.”

Many of them spoke Turkish as their native language and although Greek Orthodox Christians in faith, even their worship style differed from their brothers and sisters in Greece.

Their strangeness scared the native Greeks and nativist elements in Greece helped stoke fear— even hatred— against the Greek refugees from Turkey.

Politicians argued to close the country’s borders while right-wing newspapers called the incoming hordes of people a “threat” to the Greek way of life, referring to refugees from Turkey as “Tourkosporoi” or “Turk-offspring.”

The anti-immigrant anti-refugee rhetoric of the time referred to the new arrivals as rodents that had infested the streets and town squares of Greece’s cities and ports.

Because of the Greek nation’s inability to respond so quickly to a massive influx of millions of new arrivals, foreign relief agencies like the American Red Cross, the American Women’s Hospitals and the Near East Relief Association mobilized to set up tent cities in parks around ancient temples and out of the daily business of the objecting residents.

On October 13, 1922, Dr. A. Ross Hill, vice chairman in charge of foreign operations for the American Red Cross, sailed for Greece to organize the work of the agency in support of the Greek government, which was incapable of handling the influx of refugees.

These agencies were critical in providing life-saving support for hundreds of thousands of people throughout Greece, with makeshift hospitals and orphanages that treated hundreds of thousands of patients to basic health care that ultimately saved tens of thousands of lives and averting mass death.

Housing was hastily built in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities and farmers from Aivali’s fertile fields, aristocratic families from Smyrna and fig merchants with multi-lingual children who attended private boarding schools were all herded into refugee ghettos.

According to American Red Cross sources, during the winter months of 1922, the number of individuals that were fed daily by the organization reached 860,000 (consuming approximately 116 million rations).

The organization opened 142 feeding stations and 160 distribution points throughout the country and distributed nearly 24,000 tons of food, clothing, blankets, and shoes.

In cooperation with the Greek government, the American Red Cross devised a plan of medical relief for the refugees that equipped 59 hospitals, supplied 1751 hospital beds, treated 9781 patients, and opened 71 ambulatories where they treated no less than 233,454 cases.

The organization combated typhus, smallpox, typhoid, malaria, and other contagious diseases. In conjunction with other agencies, its Sanitary Program encompassed vaccinations, inoculations of paratyphoid, typhoid, and cholera, and it also established delousing and bathing stations where an estimated 400,000 individuals were treated.

Photos and Captions from the Archives of the American Red Cross

These villagers of Asia Minor were driven into the mountains near their homes shortly after the Smyrna debacle. For three and a half months they lived on grass, roots and similar food, occasionally raiding an olive grove by night. Finally two bold members stole a small boat and escaped. The whole party is now being fed and clothed by the American Red Cross. Icons and other possessions commonly brought are shown in the picture.

During the spring months, the ARC anticipating the danger of typhus and other contagious diseases, kept prepared several tents for the purpose of isolating any case that might be found This proved to be a wise precaution, and thanks to such effective means as this, all epidemics were successfully kept down on the Isle of Chios. The above picture shows an isolation ward maintained at Chios. The Red Cross had two such wards, supervised by the American Women’s Hospitals.

The milk stations were by far the most important work of the Red Cross, as they were entirely responsible for saving the lives of thousands of babies. At one milk station alone in the dangerous spring months, the total fed on the whole island reached as high at times as 3000.

The American Red Cross by dint of sheer persistence, succeeded in establishing feeding, medical and sanitary centers in the heart of the mountains, where many refugees had wandered. Even the Greek government itself had not reached these people for months after the Red Cross had catalogued and was feeding them. The picture shows the baby milk feeding station at the village of Thimiana, on the Isle of Chios, which is the center of that section of the island.

Five thousand refugees have received soup daily at Chios since January, Besides the bread given these people, the soup constituted their only food. Thousands owe their lives to this distribution. The building employed is an old Turkish mosque.

