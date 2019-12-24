(Photos) What Katherine and Sophie Kallinis From Georgetown Cupcake Did for Christmas Is Very Special

Want to know what 10,000 cupcakes looks like?

There they are — boxes and boxes of the signature pink boxes from Georgetown Cupcake, being loaded on military cargo planes at Andrews Airfare Base, ready to be shipped abroad to various undisclosed locations where U.S. troops are stationed.

10,000 cupcakes being loaded onto military aircraft heading overseas to American troops, just in time for Christmas.

Operation Cupcake by Georgetown Cupcake!

The annual tradition called Operation Cupcake is part of the philanthropic DNA that’s been instilled in the two Greek Canadian sisters by their parents and grandparents.

It’s the 14th year of the campaign, which has made thousands of soldiers happy with a touch of home during the holiday season when they’re far from family and loved ones.

Katherine and Sophie, natives of Hamilton, Ontario, left corporate jobs to pursue their dream of baking. They opened their first shop in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington DC, appropriately named… Georgetown Cupcake.

They worked hard, stayed true to authentic recipes and baking tips learned by their mom and grandmother — like using only the freshest of ingredients and never settling for substitutions. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, they have several shops on some of the most famous avenues in the country, including in SoHo in New York City, on Boston’s swanky Newbury Street and on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. Their online mail order business is booming, sending pink boxes of cupcakes to every corner of the United States — thousands a month.

They’re best-selling cookbook authors and television stars with their own hit reality show.

But deep down, Katherine and Sophie are two sisters who never forgot where they came from and never forgot what Christmas means — giving.

