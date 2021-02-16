Peter Agris Memorial Scholarships Open to Journalism Students for 29th Year

The Peter Agris Memorial Journalism/Communications Scholarships has kicked off its 29th year of providing critical financial aid to aspiring Greek American journalists and communications and media specialists.

With more than $630,000 provided to 130 recipients since 1993, the scholarship committee is accepting 2021 applications through March 31. The grants are provided through a collaboration between the Agris family and the Alpha Omega Council of New England.

Comprised of leading professionals of Greek descent, the Alpha Omega Council annually honors its late founder, Peter Agris. Agris was the founder and publisher of Boston-based The Hellenic Chronicle, which for 50 years remained the nation’s premier Greek American English-language weekly newspaper.

Agris also served as an Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church and as a trustee of the Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology, Anatolia College, American College of Greece. The late publisher was an active member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA).

Past recipients of the Agris Memorial Scholarship include media professionals such as Anna Bross, Atlantic Senior Director of Communications; Gregory Beyer, Arianna Huffington’s right hand at both Thrive Global and The Huffington Post; Marina Carver, CNN’s Senior Planning Editor; Jack Nicas, New York Times tech reporter; Alexandra Poolos, 60 Minutes producer; Arielle Mitropoulos, ABC political news associate; John Kapetaneas, ABC Nightline producer; Marielena Balouris, anchor at WAVY-TV, Norfolk, Virginia, and a selection for the Greek America Foundation’s Forty Under 40 class of 2020; Peter Eliopoulos, WCVB Boston general assignment reporter and numerous others.

Criteria for applicants include: Greek American heritage; U.S. citizenship; current full-time enrollment as journalism/communications/media major at the undergraduate or graduate level in an accredited college or university in the United States; active participation in school, community or church organizations; a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrated financial need.

Interested candidates should return the application, required essay, current transcripts and professional work which enhances the application to Committee Executive Director Nancy Agris Savage via email no later than March 31, 2021.

Applications may also be returned by mail to:

The Peter Agris Memorial Scholarships Committee

9 Nonesuch DriveNatick, MA 01760

Questions may be directed to Nancy Savage via email and further information is available on the Alpha Omega Council’s website.