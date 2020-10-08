Patriarchate Removes Met. Evangelos of NJ, Suspends Met. Methodios of Boston

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has removed Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey and transferred him to the once-renowned Metropolis of Sardis in Asia Minor.

Furthermore, the Patriarchate has also announced the suspension of Metropolitan Methodios of Boston until Christmas.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will become the temporary Patriarchal Vicar and manage the affairs of the Metropolis of Boston.

No reasons were given for the abrupt decisions.

Metropolitan Methodios had come under fire from many faithful in his Metropolis for the firing of a popular priest from a parish in Arlington, Massachusetts.

The abrupt removal of Fr. Nicholas Kastanas brought negative publicity to the Church and the Metropolis’ handling of his removal sparked widespread media coverage and a local protest movement against the Metropolitan.

Furthermore, Methodios came under fire from the New Hampshire Attorney General for his refusal to stop communion in the state’s parishes, which are under the jurisdiction of the Metropolis of Boston.

While Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has articulated the Church’s tradition of administering Holy Communion by the common practice of a single spoon, Bartholomew also instructed his Metropolitans to— first and foremost— abide by the laws of the local government.

Methodios insisted his parishes continue to use a single spoon, despite New Hampshire State regulations prohibiting such practices that could help spread the Coronavirus.

The reasons for Evangelos’ removal could emanate from an early-Coronavirus pandemic exchange of words he had with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America when he called the Archbishop’s actions “wrongful and uncanonical.”

This news was first reported by the Astoria, New York-based National Herald but was confirmed to The Pappas Post by a Metropolitan who is currently serving on the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate but asked to remain anonymous, pending the Patriarchate’s official announcement.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!