Orthodox Church Slams Ad Campaign Depicting Doctors, Nurses as Saints in Romania

Romania’s powerful Orthodox Church on criticized an advertising campaign depicting doctors and nurses dealing with the coronavirus epidemic as saints with halos shaped like a virus.

According to a church’s official spokesman, the “blasphemous” campaign created by international advertising agency McCann Worldgroup in conjunction with local artist Wanda Hutira is “a visual abuse of Christian iconography.”

The campaign is “marked by bad taste fed by ignorance and a hideous ideology that only knows how to caricaturize Christianity,” said spokesman Vasile Banescu.

The posters, which appeared throughout Bucharest, the Romanian capital, were also offensive to doctors who “do not think of themselves as saints…and do not ask for public worship,” Banescu said, claiming that the campaign promotes “a dystopian vision of the situation caused by the pandemic.”

In response to the criticism, Bucharest city officials said they would ask the posters to be taken down.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.