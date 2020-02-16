One of the World’s Best Business Class Flights to Greece for Under $2500?

You read correctly. There are currently business class flights on sale to Athens from New York City (and other OneWorld gateway cities) on one of the best airlines in the world for under $2500.

But there’s a catch.

You have to fly the other way— to Doha— instead of across the Atlantic for the 20+ hour trip to Athens.

Qatar Airways’ website, as well as Google flights currently shows availability for business class fares at around $2450 to $3000 for flights beginning in February and even includes some seats in the summer months— if you’re up for the 17,000-mile journey.

There is a seven-day stay requirement and if you’re dates are flexible and you don’t mind the long flight and brief layover in Doha, it could be worth the experience of flying on Qatar’s award-winning business class cabin.

Try using Google flights. Click here, and then type in New York City (or your departure city) and from the “airlines” tab, select “Qatar only.” Then, use the “price graph” option and start scanning the dates. You can enter a 7-day journey, or any duration you want to stay.

From there you can hover over the dates and see the fare options that exist.

I found several 10-day trips on Qatar’s business class from New York City to Athens (via Doha) for under $3000.