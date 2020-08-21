On Campaign Trail, Trump Touts Erdogan’s Respect for Him

On the campaign trail, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to brag about his relationship with Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump shared a similar story during an interview with Fox & Friends last week, during which he claimed that various world leaders called him to intervene on a matter with the Turkish President.

During a campaign stop in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Trump bragged that he was the only world leader that Erdogan respected and claimed– without naming names– that another world leader called and asked for his help in reaching out to Erdogan.

“One of the leaders called up. Top, top leaders of one of the countries. And he asked to call President Erdogan of Turkey, who I get along with very well. He said, ‘Sir, please, will you do me a favor? Call Erdogan … you’re the only one he respects,” Trump said to the crowd.

The President of the United States, @realDonaldTrump is bragging about being respected by one of the world's worst dictators, the president of Turkey @RTErdogan. Is this really something to be proud of? #Turkey #TurkeyIsATerrorState #maga pic.twitter.com/tGIjrQYWNZ — Greg Pappas (@GregPappas) August 21, 2020

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!