Home News On Campaign Trail, Trump Touts Erdogan’s Respect for Him
News

On Campaign Trail, Trump Touts Erdogan’s Respect for Him

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
On Campaign Trail, Trump Touts Erdogan’s Respect for Him

On the campaign trail, U.S. President Donald Trump continues to brag about his relationship with Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump shared a similar story during an interview with Fox & Friends last week, during which he claimed that various world leaders called him to intervene on a matter with the Turkish President.

During a campaign stop in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Trump bragged that he was the only world leader that Erdogan respected and claimed– without naming names– that another world leader called and asked for his help in reaching out to Erdogan.

“One of the leaders called up. Top, top leaders of one of the countries. And he asked to call President Erdogan of Turkey, who I get along with very well. He said, ‘Sir, please, will you do me a favor? Call Erdogan … you’re the only one he respects,” Trump said to the crowd.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Turkey’s historic Chora Church Converted to Mosque

American Volunteers Arrive in Greece to Serve Underprivileged...

New Measures on Mykonos Following Increased Covid-19 Caseloads

Turkey Threatens Biden, U.S. Will ‘Pay Price’ for...

Greece Records New Single-Day Record With 269 COVID-19...

Trump Boasts About His Relationship with Erdogan: I...

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to Offer Prayer at...

Turkish Government Slams Joe Biden for Calling Erdogan...

Mitsotakis: This Year We Honor the Virgin Mary...

Government Warns Increased Case Loads on Paros, Antiparos;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.