Olive Oil “Better Than Viagra” for Male Sexual Performance

Scientists from the University of Athens have discovered that olive oil may be more effective than Viagra at treating erectile dysfunction.

Scientists looked at the health and diet of 660 men with an average age of 67. The study focused on the benefits of a Mediterranean diet and discovered several advantages to olive oil consumption and sexual performance.

The research found that men who replaced all butter with olive oil while following a Mediterranean diet — which is rich in oils, legumes, nuts, unrefined carbs, fruits and vegetables, moderately high in fish and dairy, and low in red meat and processed foods — saw significant improvements in their sexual health.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Christina Chrysohoou, said that “men that follow a Med diet — particularly consuming lots of olive oil — see their risk of impotence reduced by up to 40 per cent in older age.”

For one thing, olive oil increases testosterone levels, which can help men get and maintain erections. It also keeps blood vessels healthy by promoting dilation of the arteries, which improves blood flow, an important part of male sexual arousal.

“This is a drug-free solution that allows men to keep their sexual function. But also a long-term answer to protecting a man’s ability to perform in the bedroom,” Chrysohoou said. “Viagra does not improve something long-term, it can only give some short effect in order to have sexual capacity.”

Because the blood vessels in the penis are so narrow, being unable to achieve or maintain an erection can be one of the first signs of atherosclerosis, the narrowing of arteries that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

